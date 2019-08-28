This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Central Bank tells government to save rather than spend windfalls to help buffer Ireland against future downturns

If windfalls are going to be to be used, they should be used to reduce Ireland’s debt.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 6:42 PM
57 minutes ago 2,815 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4786011
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

THE GOVERNMENT HAS been urged to be “prudent” in October’s Budget by Acting Governor of the Central Bank, Sharon Donnery.

In her annual pre-Budget submission letter to the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe she said such an approach will be “critical” to ensure Ireland has “room to manoeuvre” and is buffered against any future downturns in the economy.

However, if windfalls are going to be to be used, they should be used to reduce Ireland’s debt, which stands at just over €200 billion. 

The national debt rose to €206 billion last year, an increase of €5 billion, according to a government report published this month

The annual report on Public Debt states this is the equivalent of €42,500 for every person living in the State, one of the highest in the OECD.

The national debt is about four times what it was before the recession. 

The Central Bank advice follows on from the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) stating that the chances of a recession in Ireland are 100%

National debt 

The acting governor noted the importance of reducing public debt in the current favourable financial market conditions, stating that fiscal windfalls, including those from corporation tax, could be ring-fenced to play a part in reducing the public debt burden.

She urged that earlier proposals made in Budget 2017 to introduce an Irish specific debt target of 45% of GDP “should be formalised by the government as soon as possible”.

Addressing the “specific substantial challenges” facing the country, she said the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit would have an immediate and severe impact on almost all areas of economic activity.

She said certain sectors such as agriculture, food production and manufacturing which  have particularly strong links to the UK will be “disproportionately affected by the imposition of tariffs and non-tariff barriers such as increased border delays and significantly increased administrative requirements for firms exporting goods both to the UK as a final destination and through the UK to continental Europe”.

If a disorderly Brexit can be avoided, the economy is expected to perform strongly in 2019 and 2020. However, she warned the government that there is a “material risk that continued expansion would give rise to overheating pressures”.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie