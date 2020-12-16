#Open journalism No news is bad news

Central Bank issues warning to 4 unauthorised firms offering loans

The Central Bank also issued a warning notice to an unauthorised investment firm.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 5:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Blue Planet Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Blue Planet Studio

THE CENTRAL BANK of Ireland has published warning notices against four unauthorised firms offering loans to people.

These firms are:

  • Ireland Loans 
  • Loan Society 
  • Liteway Loans 
  • Yes Loans Ireland.

The Central Bank confirmed to TheJournal.ie this week that Liteway Loans is not authorised with them.

A warning notice was also issued by the Central Bank to the unauthorised Investment Firm/Investment Business Firm ‘Barons VC’. 

It’s a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm to provide financial services in Ireland that would require Central Bank authorisation.

Consumers should be aware, that if they deal with a firm that is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

If you want to contact the Central Bank with information about similar firms, you can call: 01 224 4000. This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

