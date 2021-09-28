#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 28 September 2021
Cervical cancer campaigner Eileen Rushe dies aged 35

Rushe was diagnosed with cervical cancer in December 2018.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 4:20 PM
Eileen Rushe
Image: RIP.ie
Image: RIP.ie

CERVICAL CANCER CAMPAIGNER Eileen Rushe has died aged 35. 

She had settled a case against the HSE in March of this year after Louth County Hospital in Dundalk failed to properly investigate and treat her illness, LMFM reported. 

Rushe was diagnosed with cervical cancer in December 2018. After being declared cancer-free in June 2019, the disease returned aggressively last year, spreading to her spine, lungs and brain, LMFM reported. 

Rushe, from Termonfeckin in Co Louth, died today at St Francis Hospice in Blanchardstown, Dublin surrounded by her family. 

Details of her funeral are still being finalised and will be posted on RIP.ie in due course. 

In a statement this afternoon, the Irish Cancer Society said it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of inspirational cervical cancer advocate and HPV vaccination campaigner Eileen Rushe”. 

“Eileen was a truly wonderful person who left a profound impression on all who had the privilege to know or deal with her, and her enduring legacy will be the many people her words helped influence to protect themselves and their loved ones against avoidable cancer diagnoses in future,” it said. 

