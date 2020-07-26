This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 26 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government pledges to improve cervical screening programme

Leo Varadkar said the Government will put forward patient safety legislation in the Dail.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 5:10 PM
15 minutes ago 714 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160263
CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.
Image: PA
CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.
CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.
Image: PA

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that the Government will improve the cervical screening programme following criticism from CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Ms Phelan hit out at the lack of Government action saying that while the majority of recommendations from the Scally Report have been taken on board, the more serious recommendations have not.

Those include the introduction of the mandatory open disclosure.

Writing in a Sunday newspaper, Ms Phelan appealed to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly not to wait until she has died before making changes, but “do the right thing and right the wrongs of the past”.

She called on the Government to set up the Steering Committee to oversee CervicalCheck, make the changes to the CervicalCheck Tribunal and help Labour leader Alan Kelly in introducing legislation to amend the Civil Liability Act.

The campaigner said she was angered that the State and the HSE failed to apologise to Ruth Morrissey before her death last Sunday.

Responding to her criticism, Mr Varadkar said the Government will put forward patient safety legislation in the Dáil.

“We have put aside funding to develop a cervical check lab here in Ireland so that we can build up capacity to do the tests in Ireland rather than overseas,” he added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The CervicalCheck tribunal is established in law, but isn’t up and running. That needs to be up and running now.

“I think one of the things that was achieved by Ruth Morrissey in the judgment that she got in the Supreme Court, is that it sets out a framework against which State claims agencies can settle cases and settle them quickly and they should do that.

“But we do need to bear in mind, there will be occasions where there’s a dispute about the facts, where some experts will say that a smear was misread or others will say it wasn’t actually and it wasn’t negligence.

“Where there is a dispute of the facts then you need some sort of hearing, and unfortunately that’s unavoidable and I wish I’d realised that a bit better two years ago.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie