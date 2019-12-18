Hospital colposcopy services 'under pressure' due to increased referrals and more time needed

THE OIREACHTAS HEALTH Committee will hear evidence that hospital colposcopy services are still under pressure, and that 95 actions from a total of 116 recommendations from the Dr Gabriel Scally’s Scoping Inquiry.

The progress report published today by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health, states that “our hospital colposcopy services remain under pressure with increased referrals and the requirement for increased consultation time”.

“The HSE Women and Infants Programme have recently completed an Impact Assessment on hospital colposcopy services that identified some immediate resource requirements.”

Funding increased and rolled out to the clinics to support additional service sessions, to increase capacity and improve waiting times, the report added.

A number of roles have been filled recently to “strengthen the quality assurance arrangements for all screening programmes” – these roles include a Clinical Director (Head of CervicalCheck), a Director Public Health for the National Screening Service, and a CervicalCheck Laboratory Advisor.

The CervicalCheck Programme, “after a long search”, has just appointed a National Colposcopy Advisor.

Dramatic delays to the CervicalCheck programme were experienced by women since the announcement of free repeat smear tests for women who had availed of a free smear test before.

This was made available from May – December 2018, despite warnings to the Health Minister Simon Harris that the service couldn’t handle increased demand without additional funds or resources.

The knock-on effect of the repeat smear tests, coupled with increased awareness of the programme, meant that more women were in the system, and so more women were being referred to colposcopy services for further tests.

The turnaround time for reporting of results of a normal smear test had been at over 30 weeks; they are now running at an average of 6 weeks.

“We hope to sustain the turnaround times at this level going forward,” Damien McCallion said, Interim National Director of the National Screening Service.

Source: Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health report

RCog review

In his opening statement, Professor Henry Kitchener the lead assessor in the RCog Review, stated that the review “sought to determine in those cases where there was discordance between CervicalCheck and the RCOG Review, with respect to negative, low grade and high grade readings”.

The findings, it said, “were striking in the sense that a high proportion of discordant

readings were found, many with significant implications”. But it added:

This however was not unexpected, not only because similar discordance rates were found in the English NHS Cervical Cancer Audit, but also because the natural history of cervical cancer indicates that it is highly probable that the cervix would have shed abnormal cells for a number of years prior to the diagnosis of cancer, whether it was screen detected or not.

He also said that “in a very small number of cases (fewer than five) it has been necessary to issue supplementary reports because new information came to light, and in two of these cases the conclusion was updated”.

While these isolated incidents are regrettable, they in no way impact the overall conclusions or recommendations laid out in our aggregate report.

Prof Kitchener added: “We would be concerned if unfounded criticism of our evidence based report undermined trust in our findings and confidence in the CervicalCheck Programme.