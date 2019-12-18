This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hospital colposcopy services 'under pressure' due to increased referrals and more time needed

Professor Kitchener said the findings of the RCog report “were striking” with “significant implications”, but “not unexpected”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 10:23 AM
1 hour ago 3,059 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4938931
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Komsan Loonprom
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Komsan Loonprom

THE OIREACHTAS HEALTH Committee will hear evidence that hospital colposcopy services are still under pressure, and that 95 actions from a total of 116 recommendations from the Dr Gabriel Scally’s Scoping Inquiry.

The progress report published today by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health, states that “our hospital colposcopy services remain under pressure with increased referrals and the requirement for increased consultation time”.

“The HSE Women and Infants Programme have recently completed an Impact Assessment on hospital colposcopy services that identified some immediate resource requirements.”

Funding increased and rolled out to the clinics to support additional service sessions, to increase capacity and improve waiting times, the report added.

A number of roles have been filled recently to “strengthen the quality assurance arrangements for all screening programmes” – these roles include a Clinical Director (Head of CervicalCheck), a Director Public Health for the National Screening Service, and a CervicalCheck Laboratory Advisor.

The CervicalCheck Programme, “after a long search”, has just appointed a National Colposcopy Advisor. 

Dramatic delays to the CervicalCheck programme were experienced by women since the announcement of free repeat smear tests for women who had availed of a free smear test before.

This was made available from May – December 2018, despite warnings to the Health Minister Simon Harris that the service couldn’t handle increased demand without additional funds or resources.

The knock-on effect of the repeat smear tests, coupled with increased awareness of the programme, meant that more women were in the system, and so more women were being referred to colposcopy services for further tests.

The turnaround time for reporting of results of a normal smear test had been at over 30 weeks; they are now running at an average of 6 weeks.

“We hope to sustain the turnaround times at this level going forward,” Damien McCallion said, Interim National Director of the National Screening Service.

Related Read

08.12.19 CervicalCheck: How does Ireland's cervical smear screening programme work?

HPV test Source: Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health report

RCog review

In his opening statement, Professor Henry Kitchener the lead assessor in the RCog Review, stated that the review “sought to determine in those cases where there was discordance between CervicalCheck and the RCOG Review, with respect to negative, low grade and high grade readings”.

The findings, it said, “were striking in the sense that a high proportion of discordant
readings were found, many with significant implications”. But it added:

This however was not unexpected, not only because similar discordance rates were found in the English NHS Cervical Cancer Audit, but also because the natural history of cervical cancer indicates that it is highly probable that the cervix would have shed abnormal cells for a number of years prior to the diagnosis of cancer, whether it was screen detected or not.

He also said that “in a very small number of cases (fewer than five) it has been necessary to issue supplementary reports because new information came to light, and in two of these cases the conclusion was updated”.

While these isolated incidents are regrettable, they in no way impact the overall conclusions or recommendations laid out in our aggregate report. 

Prof Kitchener added: “We would be concerned if unfounded criticism of our evidence based report undermined trust in our findings and confidence in the CervicalCheck Programme.

This could have the effect of diminishing coverage, which could only place more lives at risk. It is very important that the benefits of cervical screening in the existing programme are accurately portrayed in terms of public health.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie