#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

'It's a better forum than the High Court': Taoiseach says CervicalCheck tribunal should be given a chance to work

His comments come after reports that the tribunal has yet to receive a single claim, more than two months after it started its work.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 3:23 PM
49 minutes ago 1,521 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5350828

THE CERVICALCHECK TRIBUNAL “should be given a chance”, Taosieach Micheál Martin told the Dáil today.

His comments come after reports that the tribunal has yet to receive a single claim, more than two months after it started its work.

An outreach programme to inform the public of its existence and how to bring a case to the tribunal is to be launched.

When asked about the matter during Leaders’ Questions, Martin said the tribunal is a better option than going to the High Court, stating that it should be given a chance.

“I am genuinely asking as someone who has been involved in this issue for some years have we learned anything? Are we doing everything we possibly can for these families which the State let down,” Labour’s Alan Kelly asked the Taoiseach today.

Kelly said nobody has applied to the tribunal “because it is not fit for purpose”.
In terms of queries coming through about transfer of cases and so on.

Related Read

04.02.21 'It should not have happened': Holohan says basic commitment to CervicalCheck women wasn't honoured

He said the women with cervical cancer “will not end up at the tribunal, they will all – or at the very least the majority – will end up in the High Court”.

Et3VrEgXMAEb6ee Labour's Alan Kelly raising the issue of the CervicalCheck tribunal in the Dail today Source: Oireachtas.ie

“The issues of liability and negligence are two very important but distinct issues. Negligence has to be proven in all situations, be it in a tribunal or a High Court setting. The laboratories in all of these cases have been prove to be negligent and the State has indemnified them. There has to be the establishment of negligence.

“I believe the tribunal offers a better forum than the High Court. It gives a great opportunity for mediation and in my view would be more expeditious and effective. It is a forum that should be given a chance given all of the work that has been put into it,” said the Taoiseach.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Martin said the tribunal is receiving queries, however, Kelly maintained there are zero cases before he tribunal.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie