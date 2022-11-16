Government must take time to examine CETA judgement, says Varadkar

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that the Government needs to take time to examine the Supreme Court’s judgement on CETA, adding that it would be several months before any proposals go to Cabinet.

It comes after the seven-judge Supreme Court ruled that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Deal (CETA) was unconstitutional under current Irish laws late last week.

However, it also ruled that the agreement would not be unconstitutional if aspects of the 2010 Arbitration Act were amended.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Varadkar said that while it wasn’t the result the Government had expected, but that Green Party TD Patrick Costello, who took the case, had been vindicated.

“I think he [Costello] has been vindicated from the fact that he took the case,” said Varadkar.

I think it’s important to point out that the Supreme Court did not determine that a referendum was required but they did determine that it would be unconstitutional to ratify the Canada trade agreement without making changes to our own arbitration law.

“We do need to take a bit of time to consider that, there are seven judgements. I have to confess to having not read them all yet nor have my officials so we need to spend a bit of time to consider those judgements.”

Varadkar added that the Government would need to engage with both the EU and the Canadian government if amendments to the Arbitration Act are considered.

He added that it would likely be several months before a memo on CETA is brought to Cabinet for consideration.

“We do need to take some time to consider it. I think it’ll be a couple of months before we’re in a position to even bring options before Cabinet.

Varadkar’s comments today come after there appeared to be some division within the Government over what to do around CETA, with a spokesperson for the Green Party saying that the overall judgements needed to be examined.

“There is a desire to look what the next steps are,” said the spokesperson, while both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil sought to press ahead on the agreement.