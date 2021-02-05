#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

Chair of mother and baby home commission declines invitation to appear before Children's Committee

Committee members are “disappointed” by the latest development.

By Órla Ryan Friday 5 Feb 2021, 2:06 PM
27 minutes ago 1,357 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5346502
The 'Little Angels' memorial plot in the grounds of Bessborough House in Blackrock, Cork.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
The 'Little Angels' memorial plot in the grounds of Bessborough House in Blackrock, Cork.
The 'Little Angels' memorial plot in the grounds of Bessborough House in Blackrock, Cork.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE CHAIRPERSON OF the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes has declined an invitation from the Oireachtas Children’s Committee to appear before it.

The committee last week wrote to Judge Yvonne Murphy seeking her attendance at a meeting on 16 February to discuss the commission’s final report, as well as the destruction of audio recordings of witness testimony.

In an email received by the committee today, Justice Murphy declined the invitation, saying she is “unavailable”. She is not legally obliged to attend.

Committee chair Kathleen Funchion said the committee has sent a follow-up email saying it “would facilitate a different date” if needed.

The Sinn Féin TD told TheJournal.ie that committee members are “disappointed” by the latest development.

If Justice Murphy cannot attend, the committee has extended the invitation to one of the other commissioners.

Yesterday Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he was “quite surprised” to hear that audio recordings of over 500 witnesses’ testimony were destroyed.

A number of campaigners and opposition TDs have also called for the commission to not be dissolved as planned at the end of the month.

Related Reads

04.02.21 Varadkar says he was 'quite surprised' that mother and baby home testimony was destroyed
31.01.21 'Adding insult to injury': Anger over mother and baby home recordings being destroyed
30.01.21 Babies from Cork County Home were buried in coffins with adults or amputated limbs

They say the commission should remain in operation until its members answer questions about its final report and the deletion of the audio recordings.

Varadkar said Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is examining if it “makes sense” to extend the term of the commission so these issues can be examined.

“One of the flaws in the process is an independent body like a commission can spend five years hearing evidence, examining evidence, and then makes its report, but then is not there to explain it,” the Tánaiste said, adding that this needs to change in the future.

O’Gorman, whose department oversaw the release of the report, has also been invited to attend a separate meeting with the Children’s Committee.

Survivors have been invited attend another hearing so they can raise any questions or concerns they have.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The report, spanning 2,865 pages, details the experiences of women and children who lived in14 mother and baby homes and four county homes between 1922 and 1998. It was published on 12 January, nearly six years after the commission was first set up.

Many survivors have criticised the report, in particular conclusions which state there was a lack of evidence of forced adoption and abuse, despite testimonies contradicting this.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie