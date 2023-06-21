Advertisement

Wednesday 21 June 2023
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle defeated Leinster in this year's Champions Cup final.
# In The Mix
Leinster to face holders La Rochelle in mouthwatering rematch following Champions Cup draw
The competition will commence in December.
2.3k
1
1 hour ago

LEINSTER WILL FACE the Champions Cup holders La Rochelle in what will be an intriguing rematch of this year’s decider following the draw for the 2023/2024 season.

The eastern province have been drawn in Pool 4, with Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, and Sale Sharks all featuring here.

Leinster suffered the decider heartbreak at the hands of Ronan O’Gara’s side last month after producing a strong rally to victory.

URC champions Munster will slot into Pool 3 while Ulster are in Pool 2 and Connacht are in Pool 1.

The Champions Cup will begin on 8 December and the finals will take place in London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium next May.

Champions Cup Draw

Pool 1: Saracens, Union Bordeaux Begles, Vodacom Bulls, Bristol Bears, Connacht, Lyon

Pool 2: Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster

Pool 3: Munster, Aviron Bayonnais, Glasgow, Exeter Chiefs, RC Toulon, Northampton

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, Leinster, Sale Sharks

  • Round 1 – 8/9/10 December 2023
  • Round 2 – 15/16/17 December 2023
  • Round 3 – 12/13/14 January 2024
  • Round 4 – 19/20/21 January 2024
  • Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024
  • Quarter-Finals – 12/13/14 April 2024
  • Semi-Finals – 3/4/5 May 2024
  • EPCR Challenge Cup Final – Friday 24 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Champions Cup Final – Saturday 25 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Challenge Cup

Pool 1: Invitee 1, Section Paloise, Dragons, Zebre Parma, Cell C Sharks, Oyannax Rugby

Pool 2: Ospreys, USAP, Newcastle Falcons, Emirates Lions, Montpellier, Benetton Rugby

Pool 3: Edinburgh, Castres Olympique, Clermont Auvergne, Invitee 2, Gloucester, Scarlets

