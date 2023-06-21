Leinster to face holders La Rochelle in mouthwatering rematch following Champions Cup draw

LEINSTER WILL FACE the Champions Cup holders La Rochelle in what will be an intriguing rematch of this year’s decider following the draw for the 2023/2024 season.

The eastern province have been drawn in Pool 4, with Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, and Sale Sharks all featuring here.

Leinster suffered the decider heartbreak at the hands of Ronan O’Gara’s side last month after producing a strong rally to victory.

URC champions Munster will slot into Pool 3 while Ulster are in Pool 2 and Connacht are in Pool 1.

The Champions Cup will begin on 8 December and the finals will take place in London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium next May.

Champions Cup Draw

Pool 1: Saracens, Union Bordeaux Begles, Vodacom Bulls, Bristol Bears, Connacht, Lyon

Pool 2: Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster

Advertisement

Pool 3: Munster, Aviron Bayonnais, Glasgow, Exeter Chiefs, RC Toulon, Northampton

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, Leinster, Sale Sharks

Round 1 – 8/9/10 December 2023

Round 2 – 15/16/17 December 2023

Round 3 – 12/13/14 January 2024

Round 4 – 19/20/21 January 2024

Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024

Quarter-Finals – 12/13/14 April 2024

Semi-Finals – 3/4/5 May 2024

EPCR Challenge Cup Final – Friday 24 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Champions Cup Final – Saturday 25 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

POOLS HAVE BEEN DRAWN 🔥



Some huge match ups – which game are you most looking forward to? 👀



Remember, teams will play 4 Pool Stage games home or away with no repeats and no same-league clashes… pic.twitter.com/fNb25ktniB — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) June 21, 2023

Challenge Cup

Pool 1: Invitee 1, Section Paloise, Dragons, Zebre Parma, Cell C Sharks, Oyannax Rugby

Pool 2: Ospreys, USAP, Newcastle Falcons, Emirates Lions, Montpellier, Benetton Rugby

Pool 3: Edinburgh, Castres Olympique, Clermont Auvergne, Invitee 2, Gloucester, Scarlets

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.