All four Irish provinces face French challenge on Super Saturday of Champions Cup rugby

IT’S A SUPER Saturday for the four Irish provinces in the Investec Champions Cup, and by tonight, their respective fates in this season’s tournament will be a lot clearer.

From 1pm, Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Ulster all face French opposition in a blockbuster penultimate round of the pool stages.

Full coverage of all four games — with match reports, post-match reaction, and analysis — will be available on The 42 across the day.

Here’s the schedule of what to expect:

Pool 1: Lyon v Connacht, Stadium de Gerland, 1pm [TNT Sports]

After suffering back-to-back defeats in their opening two games, Connacht travel to face a Lyon side reeling from a 45-0 defeat against Top 14 rivals Toulouse last week.

Pete Wilkins’ side are bottom of Pool 1 with just a solitary point, but with four teams out of six progressing to the knockout rounds, a win in France would leave them firmly in the mix ahead of the final round of games.

Pool 3: RC Toulon v Munster, Stade Felix Mayol, 3.15pm [TNT Sports]

Injury-ravaged Munster also face a tough trip to France in desperate need of a win that would kick-start their tournament.

Advertisement

A draw at home to Bayonne followed by a defeat in Exeter has left their European campaign hanging in the balance, but the return of Peter O’Mahony, Alex Nankivell and Niall Scannell from injury will be a much-needed boost for Graham Rowntree’s men.

Ciarán Kennedy reports live from the Stade Felix Mayol for The 42.

Pool 4: Leinster v Stade Francais, Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm [RTÉ / TNT Sports]

With back-to-back wins already under their belt, Leinster will be primed to make it three from three when they host a rotated Stade Francais side at the Aviva Stadium.

Progress through to the knockout stages looks likely to be a formality, but with priceless home advantage for those fixtures still very much up for grabs, Leo Cullen’s side will hope to be at their ruthless best as they target a bonus-point win.

Murray Kinsella reports live from the Aviva Stadium for The 42.

Pool 2: Ulster v Stade Toulousain, Ravenhill, 8pm [TNT Sports]

Ulster welcome European rugby aristocracy to a sold-out Ravenhill as five-time champions Toulouse are in town — with none other than France superstar Antoine Dupont pulling the strings at scrum-half.

A win over Racing 92 leaves Ulster sitting third in Pool 2, and after following that up with wins over Connacht and Leinster over Christmas, Dan McFarland’s side are brimming with confidence.

Declan Bogue reports live from Ravenhill for The 42.