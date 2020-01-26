This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK Chancellor unveils commemorative Brexit 50p coin

The Brexit delay meant about a million coins had to be melted down and the metal put aside until a new departure date was confirmed.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 7,241 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4980363

Brexit Coin. UK Chancellor Sajid Javid with his new Brexit coin. Source: PA Images

UK CHANCELLOR SAJID Javid has unveiled a new commemorative 50p coin to mark Britain’s departure from the EU next week.

Javid originally ordered production of the celebratory coins in advance of the original departure date of October 31.

But the Brexit delay meant about a million coins had to be melted down and the metal put aside until a new exit date was confirmed.

The Chancellor has now unveiled coins bearing the inscription “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” and the date of 31 January.

He said: “Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter.”

About three million Brexit coins will enter circulation around the UK from Friday, with a further seven million to be added later in the year.

Javid, who is Master of the Mint, was given the first batch of coins, and will present one to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

Related Read

25.10.19 Britain has halted production of the commemorative 50p Brexit coins

As part of the launch of the coin, the Royal Mint will open its doors for 24 hours to let people strike their own commemorative Brexit coins.

The European Parliament is expected to vote to approve the Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday, after Johnson signed the treaty paving the way for the UK to leave on 31 January. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie