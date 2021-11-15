#Open journalism No news is bad news

Some increases to Dublin transport fares but €2.30 cap for travel within 90 minutes

From 28 November, the price of some Leap Card and cash payments will change.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 15 Nov 2021, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 8,071 Views 19 Comments
File image of the Luas in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE COST OF some Dublin public transport fares will increase from later this month, but a new flat-rate fare is being introduced for all travel over a period of 90 minutes.

From 28 November, Leap Card users will be charged €2.30 to use any combination of Dublin Bus, Luas and most Dart, commuter rail and Go-Ahead Ireland services in Dublin within 90 minutes of tapping on to the first method of transport. 

This €2.30 fare will be the same price for adult and student TFI Leap Card users. The price will then increase to €2.50 from March next year.  

The 90-minute fare will be 80 cent for children.

There is also a new short adult Leap Card fare costing €1.60 for journeys up to 3km. 

Other Leap Card fares and some cash fares across Dublin public transport will also change from later this month. Leap Card daily and weekly capping levels will remain the same, the National Transport Authority (NTA) said. 

The NTA said the €2.30 fare “will make interchange between Bus, Dart and Luas seamless, resulting in a more affordable, efficient and integrated public transport system”. 

CEO of the NTA Anne Graham said this new structure will “incentivise a return to public transport across the TFI [Transport for Ireland] network”. 

“It provides an opportunity to create simplicity and consistency across the network regardless of the route or mode taken. It also means a significant saving for people who need to transfer between services,” she said. 

Transport and environment minister Eamon Ryan said the new fares are a “great step in making the city a more liveable and easily accessible environment”. 

“In moving more people from their car to public transport we can help to achieve Ireland’s carbon reduction targets,” Ryan added.

Under the government’s revised Climate Action Plan, the transport sector must cut its emissions by between 42% and 50% by 2030. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

