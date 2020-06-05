Groups of up to six people allowed to meet indoors or outdoors from Monday

Members of the public in St Stephen's Green in Dublin last month.

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has announced that up to six people will be able to meet indoors or outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of at least two metres from next Monday.

Groups of up to 15 people will also be allowed to meet for sports, including summer camps for children, from Monday.

A physical distance of at least two metres must be maintained when meeting with people outside your own household.

This is a change from the original government roadmap where just four people were allowed to meet, while maintaining a physical distance.

These changes will take effect on Monday as the country enters Phase Two. There will now be four phases rather than five, and Varadkar today described this next phase as a “Phase Two plus”.

“Summer is not lost, and this can be a summer of hope if we keep the virus at bay,” Varadkar said today.

The Taoiseach said personal responsibility will become “more important than ever” as we continue through phases.

In terms of future gatherings, bans on mass gatherings may need to stay in place until autumn this year.

People are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel, with a new slogan to ‘stay local’ rather than ‘stay at home’.

People will be allowed to travel anywhere within their own county from Monday as part of this.

Earlier today, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe confirmed the government’s wage subsidy scheme has been extended until the end of August.

The pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) has also been extended into August, but it will be a two-tier payment from 29 June, Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said.