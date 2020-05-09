This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 May, 2020
Handshakes and sharing cups banned: How Irish businesses will operate once they reopen

The government has announced major changes to work practices ahead of businesses reopening.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 9 May 2020, 12:23 PM
13,137 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5094885
Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys (file photo).
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys (file photo).
Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys (file photo).
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HANDSHAKES WILL BE banned and employees’ temperatures will be monitored when businesses start to reopen in the coming weeks and months.

A range of guidelines for businesses was launched by Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, today.

The document, which was agreed by government, businesses and trade unions, sets out what measures will be introduced to protect workers’ safety and ensure social distancing can be maintained when needed.

The document – which can be read in full here – sets the “minimum measures required” by businesses, Humphreys said, adding that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will ensure the measures are implemented. 

Humphreys noted that many businesses have already developed their own plans, which cover many of the same issues, ahead of reopening.

“We all want businesses to reopen and for people to get back to work,” Humphreys said, adding that certain sectors will need to implement more rigorous measures to ensure “maximum safety”.

Under the guidelines, handshakes will be banned, employees’ temperatures will be monitored in line with public health advice, and workers will not be allowed to share items like pens and cups.

The document notes:

  • Employers must: provide for physical distancing across all work activities and this may be achieved in a number of way; implement a no hand shaking policy
  • Workers must: not share objects that touch their mouth, for example, bottles or cups; use own pens for signing in

Businesses will also have to carry out a survey for workers to see if anyone is displaying Covid-19 symptoms before they can return to work; ensure adequate supplies of items such as hand sanitiser; and implement induction training so workers are “up to speed” on on public health advice, Humphreys said.

Each workplace will appoint at least one lead worker representative to ensure the measures are strictly adhered to, and ensure there is a plan in place detailing how it will deal with any confirmed cases of the virus among employees.

Workers who are more at risk of contracting the virus should be supported to maintain social distancing, or allowed to work at home where possible, the document notes.

Roadmap 

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar laid out a roadmap for a phased lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland.

This plan – which can be read in full here – lays out the staggered approach to lifting certain measures and reopening various businesses between now and August. 

The plan is tentative and will be kept under constant review. There is an ongoing possibility that restrictions could be re-imposed. 

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

