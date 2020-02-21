Chants of 'Nazis out' at vigils in Germany after gunman kills nine people

People hold Placards read Do not give hate any chance in German and We stand together in Turkish and English at a gathering event to mourn for the victims. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have taken part in vigils across Germany after a gunman with apparent far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a café in the city of Hanau.

Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the “poison” of racism, as anger mixed with grief over the latest and deadliest attack linked to Germany’s extreme right in recent months.

The 43-year-old killer was later found dead at his home along with his mother, and authorities said they were treating the rampage as an act of domestic terrorism.

The gunman first attacked the hookah bar and a neighbouring cafe in Hanau at about 10pm local time on Wednesday, killing several people, then travelled about 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) and opened fire again, first on a car and then a sports bar, claiming more victims.

Germany’s federal prosecutor Peter Frank said all nine people killed were of foreign backgrounds and that six others were injured, one seriously.

Investigators said it appeared the gunman acted alone, but Frank said the “goal of the investigation is to find out whether there were, or are, people who knew of, or supported” the attacks.

The bloodshed came amid growing concerns about far-right violence in Germany and stepped-up efforts from authorities to crack down on it, including last week’s detention of a dozen men on suspicion they were planning attacks against politicians and minorities.

Last night, hundreds of people, many carrying candles or a white rose, gathered in silence in Hanau to show solidarity with the victims.

Large crowds also gathered in Frankfurt and at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, some carrying signs that read “Take racism personally” or “Never Again!”, in scenes replicated across dozens of German cities.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier placed a wreath of white flowers outside the Arena bar yesterday evening before addressing the main Hanau vigil.

Steinmeier, who serves as a moral compass for the nation, condemned the shooter’s “brutal act of terror”.

But he said he was heartened to see “thousands, maybe even tens of thousands” turning out across the country to honour the victims.

“We stand together, we want to live together and we show that over and over again. That is the strongest way to fight hatred,” he said, to the occasional shout of “Nazis Out!” from the crowd.

Merkel said the shootings exposed the “poison” of racism in Germany, and she pledged to stand up against those who seek to divide the country.

“There is much to indicate that the perpetrator acted out of far-right extremist, racist motives,” she said.

“Out of hatred for people with other origins, other faiths or a different appearance.”

Elsewhere, Frankfurt’s Eintracht football team held a minute’s silence ahead of its Europa League match against RB Salzburg.

