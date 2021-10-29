#Open journalism No news is bad news

Chapters bookstore in Dublin to close down early next year after 40 years in business

The bookstore on Parnell Street is best-known for its extensive second-hand section as well as new books.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 29 Oct 2021, 9:44 AM
CHAPTERS BOOKSTORE IN Dublin is to close its doors next year after 40 years in business, it was announced this morning. 

The independent bookstore on Parnell Street is best-known for its extensive second-hand section as well as new books. 

Chapters said in a tweet this morning that it will close its doors in early 2022. 

Established in 1983, Chapters was originally located on Wicklow Street before moving to Abbey Street and then Parnell Street. 

The store said that it will be hosting a clearance sale “to extend our gratitude to customers old and new”.

The upcoming closure follows yesterday’s news that the Science Gallery on Pearse Street is to close. 

According to reports, staff were told of the decision taken by Trinity College Dublin on Thursday afternoon. 

