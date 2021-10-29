Chapters bookstore in Dublin to close down early next year after 40 years in business

CHAPTERS BOOKSTORE IN Dublin is to close its doors next year after 40 years in business, it was announced this morning.

The independent bookstore on Parnell Street is best-known for its extensive second-hand section as well as new books.

Chapters said in a tweet this morning that it will close its doors in early 2022.

Established in 1983, Chapters was originally located on Wicklow Street before moving to Abbey Street and then Parnell Street.

The store said that it will be hosting a clearance sale “to extend our gratitude to customers old and new”.

Announcement: After 40 years in business @chaptersbooks will close its doors early in 2022. To extend our sincere gratitude to customers old and new, we are hosting a huge clearance sale. 2 for 1 on ALL items, excl Bestsellers. Buy 2 items, get cheapest free. In store only. — Chapters Bookstore Dublin (@chaptersbooks) October 29, 2021

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The upcoming closure follows yesterday’s news that the Science Gallery on Pearse Street is to close.

According to reports, staff were told of the decision taken by Trinity College Dublin on Thursday afternoon.