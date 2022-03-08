Chapters Bookstore set to reopen this Friday following closure in January

Chapters Bookstore in Dublin is set to reopen this Friday Source: Leah Farrell

CHAPTERS BOOKSTORE IN Dublin is set to reopen its doors this Friday after it closed in late January.

The independent bookshop, located on Parnell Street, is widely known for a large selection of second-hand books as well as new releases.

In a statement this afternoon, it was announced that two former directors of Gamestop Ireland, Kevin Neary and Michael Finucane, would be taking over the business and reopening the doors later this week.

Neary and Finucane, who ran the Gamesworld in the back of the previous Chapters premises on Middle Abbey Street, made the announcement in a tweet.

We just couldn’t let it go! The Gamesworld lads from the back of Chapter’s Middle Abbey St, Kev & Mick are the new owners of Chapters - reopening Friday 11th March! pic.twitter.com/xhA0KyNFHt — Chapters Bookstore Dublin (@chaptersbooks) March 8, 2022

“Although vastly experienced in retail and retail environments, the new directors believe the secret to Chapters continued success will be to let it do, what it does fantastically well – stocking, selling and trading the widest range of new and second-hand books it is possible to fit onto the 1.2 km of shelving in the store,” read the statement.

The new owners also said that the current Chapters website would be updated for e-commerce.

Neary and Finucane also confirmed that the current Chapters staff would remain unchanged.

Chapters first opened in 1983 and was located on Wicklow Street, before moving to Abbey Street and finally to Parnell Street.