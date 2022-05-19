Man charged in connection with Balbriggan murder in 65-year-old man's home

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection with the murder of Christopher Hall in Balbriggan on 24 November 2021.

The man appeared in Balbriggan District Court today.

Gardaí in Balbriggan received a 999 call to attend at a house in November at Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan where it was reported that the body of a man had been discovered.

He was found by his daughter who had gone to check on him when he wasn’t returning her phone calls.

When Gardaí arrived, Dublin Fire Brigade personnel were already in attendance and had found Christopher downstairs in the house, with obvious significant head and upper body injuries.

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene, and had sustained “blunt force” injuries Gardaí said.

He lived alone at the house, and was known as a quiet man who kept to himself and was vulnerable due to a medical condition, according to Gardaí.