#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 19 May 2022
Advertisement

Man charged in connection with Balbriggan murder in 65-year-old man's home

Pensioner Christopher Hall was found in his home by his daughter.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 19 May 2022, 11:24 AM
51 minutes ago 2,320 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5768092

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection with the murder of Christopher Hall in Balbriggan on 24 November 2021.  

The man appeared in Balbriggan District Court today.

Gardaí in Balbriggan received a 999 call to attend at a house in November at Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan where it was reported that the body of a man had been discovered.

He was found by his daughter who had gone to check on him when he wasn’t returning her phone calls. 

When Gardaí arrived, Dublin Fire Brigade personnel were already in attendance and had found Christopher downstairs in the house, with obvious significant head and upper body injuries. 

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene, and had sustained “blunt force” injuries Gardaí said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He lived alone at the house, and was known as a quiet man who kept to himself and was vulnerable due to a medical condition, according to Gardaí. 

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie