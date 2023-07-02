Advertisement

Sunday 2 July 2023
# Kilkeel
Man charged with attempted murder following 'domestic incident' in Down
The man is due before court tomorrow.
10 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged with attempted murder following a “domestic incident” in the Kilkeel area of Co Down.

The PSNI said the man had been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of witness intimidation.

Police said the charges follow a domestic incident.

The man is being held in custody until he appears before Newry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Cormac Fitzgerald
