Man charged in relation to serious road traffic collision in Wexford

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Wexford on Saturday evening.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision that took place at the N25 in Drinagh shortly before 8pm. Three adults were taken to Wexford General Hospital with a range of injuries.

Advertisement

One man was arrested at the scene.

A man (aged in his late 20s) has now been charged and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court this afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing.