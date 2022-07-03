Man to appear in court following Dundalk shooting

A MAN IS due in court today charged in relation to a shooting incident in Dundalk yesterday which left a man with serious injuries.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot at around 4.30pm in the town.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, gardaí said.

Later yesterday evening, a man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

He was detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court tomorrow at midday today.