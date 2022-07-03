#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 3 July 2022
Advertisement

Man to appear in court following Dundalk shooting

The incident happened around 4.30pm yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 7:32 AM
1 hour ago 3,716 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5806545
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN IS due in court today charged in relation to a shooting incident in Dundalk yesterday which left a man with serious injuries. 

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot at around 4.30pm in the town. 

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, gardaí said.

Later yesterday evening, a man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court tomorrow at midday today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie