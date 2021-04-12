#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 April 2021
Man and woman charged after drugs and cash seized in Mayo

Gardai arrested the two over the weekend under suspicion of sale and supply of illegal drugs.

By Lauren Boland Monday 12 Apr 2021, 9:34 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been charged after drugs and cash were seized in Mayo over the weekend.

The man and woman, 20s, are due to appear before Ballina District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí arrested the man and woman on Saturday when drugs and cash were discovered in Mayo.

The Divisional Drugs Unit in Mayo searched several locations in Mayo on 10 April and seized €130,000 in suspected cannabis herb and cocaine and €17,600 in cash.

They arrested the man and woman under suspicion of the sale and supply of illegal drugs. 

The two people were taken to Castlebar Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Lauren Boland
