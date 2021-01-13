#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 13 January 2021
Two men to appear in court following drugs and cash seizure in Dublin

The men were arrested on Monday.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 9:34 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
TWO MEN HAVE been charged following the seizure of €220,000 of suspected cannabis herb and over €5,000 cash in Carrickmines, Co Dublin.

The men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested in relation to the seizure on Monday.

They are due to appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court later this morning. 

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí carried out a search at a residence in Carrickmines at around 3pm on Monday.

During the search, gardaí seized 11kg worth of suspected cannabis herb, in various sized packaging, with an estimated street value of €220,000. 

Other items seized by gardaí include suspected cannabis resin to the value of €1,000, a small quantity of cocaine, €5,250 in cash and various drug packaging items.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

