Man charged over fatal stabbing in Finglas on Friday

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED one man aged in his 30s in relation to the fatal assault of a man that occurred at a residence in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The man was arrested on Friday and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

A second man aged in his 30s was arrested in relation to this investigation but was released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

During the incident at around 7pm on Friday, a woman also sustained minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.