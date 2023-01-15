Man charged over fatal stabbing in Finglas on Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED one man aged in his 30s in relation to the fatal assault of a man that occurred at a residence in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11.
The man was arrested on Friday and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.
A second man aged in his 30s was arrested in relation to this investigation but was released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
During the incident at around 7pm on Friday, a woman also sustained minor injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.
