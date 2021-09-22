#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 22 September 2021
Advertisement

Man charged with murder of Killamarsh mother and three children

Damien Bendall was charged with four counts of murder on Tuesday.

By Press Association Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 10:03 AM
23 minutes ago 2,015 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5555079
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS been charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in a house.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on Sunday morning.

Derbyshire Police said Damien Bendall, 31, has been charged with their murder and remains in custody.

The force said the four bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

Police had previously said officers did not have any prior contact with those involved.

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Wednesday.

Derbyshire Constabulary established an online portal on Tuesday for people to submit footage in relation to the deaths.

The public can report information or send CCTV, doorbell video or dashcam footage directly to the investigation team.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meanwhile, officers also disclosed that the man now named as Bendall was taken to hospital with self-inflicted minor injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklock, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Terri, John Paul, Lacey and Connie – as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents.

“A large scene remains in place on Chandos Crescent and local residents will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including patrols by officers in the local area.

“I would urge anyone who is concerned about the incident to speak to officers in the area or use the online reporting tool to pass information in confidence.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie