Poll: Have you donated money to support Ukraine?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE INVASION OF Ukraine continues this morning and fighting looks set to continue indefinitely.
Over two million people have now fled Ukraine, according to the UN. There has been a global outpouring of support for Ukraine with many charities collecting to give supplies to civilians in need.
This morning we want to know: Have you donated money to support Ukraine?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (10)