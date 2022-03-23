#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 23 March 2022
Advertisement

UK's Charles and Camilla tour Belfast park honouring Narnia creator CS Lewis

The royals will continue their tour of Ireland with engagements in Waterford and Tipperary.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 6:07 PM
39 minutes ago 1,541 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5719241
Charles and Camilla meeting performers dressed as the White Witch and Mr Tumnus in Belfast today.
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Charles and Camilla meeting performers dressed as the White Witch and Mr Tumnus in Belfast today.
Charles and Camilla meeting performers dressed as the White Witch and Mr Tumnus in Belfast today.
Image: Niall Carson/PA

THE UK’S CHARLES and Camilla marked the second day of their tour of the island of Ireland with a visit to a Belfast park honouring CS Lewis.

Wellwishers welcomed the UK queen’s son and his wife to CS Lewis Square, which is named after the author who was born in the city.

The popular community park in the east of the city is dotted with statues inspired by the fantasy world created by Lewis in his famous Chronicles of Narnia, the most striking of which is a towering metal sculpture of Aslan the lion.

People dressed as central characters in Lewis’s The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – Mr Tumnus and the White Witch – helped guide the Royal couple around the square.

Charles and Camilla were on the second day of a visit to Northern Ireland.

They will continue their tour of the island with engagements in Waterford and at the Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary.

“Throughout the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will meet local community groups, businesses and first responders who worked to support others through the pandemic,” the British Embassy in Dublin said in a statement.

Charles, who is the queen’s eldest son and heir, will also meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin, as well as farmers and community organisers involved in tackling climate change and members of Ireland’s Ukrainian community.

The couple have visited Ireland five times in the past, most recently in 2019 when they met President Michael D Higgins in Co Wicklow.

In Belfast, the couple concluded the visit to the literary-themed square by the posing for a photo alongside a statue of Lewis and the wardrobe.

They then went their separate ways for several other engagements in Belfast.

Camilla walked a short distance to the adjacent Holywood Arches Library where she met old and young regulars.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The visit was part of her longstanding commitment to encouraging literacy and reading.

She then travelled to BBC Broadcasting House in the city centre where she met presenters and staff at BBC Radio Ulster and toured the television news studio.

Elsewhere in the city, Charles officially reopened the Grand Opera House following its recent restoration. He met architects, conservators and interior designers involved in the project.

Charles then watched a short performance in the main auditorium by young people before unveiling a plaque.

Additional reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie