This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20) jailed for 14-months for dangerous driving causing death of couple

The couple’s only child has said that today’s sentence was not justice.

By Adam Daly Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 10:26 PM
1 hour ago 9,409 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4711254
Downpatrick Crown Court
Downpatrick Crown Court
Downpatrick Crown Court

A 20-YEAR-OLD MAN has been jailed for 14-months for causing the death of a couple by dangerous driving in 2017 at a sitting of Downpatrick Crown Court today. 

Dean and Sandra Weir, both 52, were killed in a crash on St Patrick’s Day in 2017 after their car was struck by one driven by Charles Hugh Macartney.

Macartney was sentenced to 14 months in jail and ordered to spend a further 14 months under supervised licence. He has been also been disqualified from driving for five years until tested.

Dean and Sandra’s only child, Katie, told the BBC that justice had not been served with today’s sentencing. 

“I feel our justice system lacks any justice whatsoever,” Weir said. 

“I was hoping for ten years but I was expecting perhaps four. But I never would have expected a year and two months for killing two parents. 

Once your family’s gone and your parents are gone, everything’s gone. At Christmas you’re on your own, you don’t celebrate birthdays, there are no cards. 

“There’s no going home to your mum and saying I had a bad day. I used to go home to my mum and chat about anything and everything.

“But I don’t have that and I don’t have anybody to go home and just cry to. You cry on your own,” she said. 

Constable Dinning from the PSNI’s collision investigation unit said his thoughts at this “extremely sad time” are with Katie. 

“The incredibly sad reality is this loss of life and the catastrophic impact this collision has had on Katie could have been avoided.  

“Katie has been cruelly deprived of the chance to share her future with two of the most important people in her life.  She will never be able to lift the phone to chat with her parents, or share the many momentous milestones ahead of her.  This has all been taken from her.”

Dinning added that everyone shares the responsibility for road safety.

“Our message is straightforward. All road users need to slow down; be aware of and pay attention to their surroundings. Otherwise, the results can be simply catastrophic.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie