Journalist and campaigner Charlie Bird has died aged 74

LAST UPDATE | 29 minutes ago
CHARLIE BIRD, THE former RTÉ journalist and charity campaigner, has died aged 74.
The news was confirmed by RTÉ this morning.
Bird, who retired from the broadcaster in 2012 as Chief News Correspondent, spent almost four decades reporting for RTÉ, having joined as a researcher in current affairs in 1974.
He moved to the news department in 1980.
One of the first major stories he reported on was the Stardust tragedy in which 48 people, most of them teenagers, were killed at the Stardust disco in Dublin in 1981.
He reported on many major events throughout the Troubles and the peace process in Northern Ireland and for years was the point of contact between the broadcaster and the IRA.
In 1998, together with George Lee, he exposed corrupt practices and tax evasion at National Irish Bank.
Later in his career he took on the role of Washington Correspondent, before returning to Ireland to cover national news.
Illness and campaigning
He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2021, news he described as a “nightmare”.
His ability to speak diminished quickly but he was able to make use of a speech tool in part thanks to the many recordings of his voice on RTÉ bulletins.
He spoke openly about the impact that the diagnosis had on his mental health, and his Climb With Charlie initiative raised funds for Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta House.
He climbed Croagh Patrick in 2022 as part of the initiative, and later confirmed the charity had raised over €3 million for the charities.
He revealed last year he was receiving hospice care at home due to the progression of the disease.
In a recent tweet, in early February, he detailed how his health had “completely changed” and that he wished to thank his carers for “all they are doing for me”.
He added that he had been “honoured I was able to join the Stardust relatives yesterday marking the 43rd anniversary of that dreadful night”.
Tributes
Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened by the news of Charlie’s death, highlighting his “courage, generosity of spirit and dignity” while facing his illness.
“Personable and engaging, Charlie had the public interest at heart, representing public service broadcasting at its very best,” Martin said.
The National Union of Journalists Irish Secretary Seamus Dooley is also amongst those who’ve paid tribute.
“Although we have been expecting this news it is still a moment of enormous sadness. Supported by his wife Claire, Charlie lived his battle with Motor Neurone Disease in the public gaze, with characteristic determination and searing honesty,” Dooley said.
“The qualities he has manifested during his illness – grit, fierce determination and generosity of spirit, were the same qualities which marked Charlie Bird as a journalist.
“He was passionate about news and had a unique ability to develop relationships. He was stubborn and relentless in pursuit of whatever he set out to achieve.
“His life should not be defined by his illness but by the remarkable qualities he displayed in the face of adversity. He leaves a remarkable legacy.”
Journalist Ingrid Miley, a former colleague of Bird at RTÉ, also paid tribute, saying “to the end, in his darkest days, he worked to help others and raise awareness of a terrible disease”.
