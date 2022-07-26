Charlie Bird presents nearly €3.4 million to charities following Croagh Patrick climb

Charlie Bird and a host of friends and well-wishers took part in the 2 April Croagh Patrick climb.

Charlie Bird and a host of friends and well-wishers took part in the 2 April Croagh Patrick climb.

BROADCASTER CHARLIE BIRD today handed cheques totalling €3,376,000 to two charities following the incredibly successful Climb with Charlie Campaign.

The former RTÉ journalist presented the cheques to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta at a ceremony in Merrion Square in Dublin.

The event was attended by Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Sean Clancy, the Army Band 2 Brigade, broadcaster Joe Duffy and other members of the Defence Forces who took part in the Croagh Patrick Climb.

Advertisement

Climb With Charlie was a charity drive founded by the veteran news reporter following his terminal diagnosis of motor neurone disease in November 2021.

It gained a swell of support across Ireland and a huge number of well-known figures joined Bird on the Croagh Patrick climb on 2 April.

Along with several thousand people taking part in the Croagh Patrick climb, tens of thousands of people also took part in almost two hundred separate fundraisers across Ireland, the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain.

Commenting on the success of his charity drive, Bird said; “I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world.

I want to thank people all across the country for their incredible support throughout this journey. All of the generous donations will go to the two charities which are so close to my heart. It is an amazing gesture of support for me and my family.

The journalist also paid tribute to volunteers and organisations who contributed to the success of the campaign.