Charlie Flanagan says he's concerned by video clip of 'cramped Direct Provision room'

The Justice Minister has sought a report from the relevant authorities to clarify the matter.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 10:44 AM
1 hour ago 4,542 Views 22 Comments
JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has said that he’s “concerned” at the content of a video clip that appears to show ten beds in one room at a Direct Provision centre.

The video clip was sent to Newstalk reporter Barry Whyte, who claimed that the video is of a room in a centre in Portarlington being used as emergency accommodation for asylum seekers.

Fianna Fáil senator Catherine Ardagh said that the video was “outrageous”. 

“Can’t believe the DOJ responsible here,” she tweeted, “Charlie Flanagan this needs to be shut down.”

In 2018, A Standards Advisory Group drafted national standards for those living in State-provided accommodation, suggesting that a minimum space of 4.65m² for each resident per bedroom is required.

These standards will be legally binding by January 2021. In the interim, contractors will be expected carry out any works required to meet the standards.

Over half of all Direct Provision residents have access to cooking facilities. The aim is to give all residents in commercial centres access to cooking facilities or an onsite food hall by the middle of this year.

Minister Flanagan said that he was “concerned at the content of this video clip”, and has “sought a report on this matter from the appropriate authorities”. 

There are clear standards in respect of accommodation that should be upheld and complied with at all times. 

Flanagan said that the report would be shared with Senator Ardagh “when to hand”.

There are currently over 6,000 people living in 39 Direct Provision centres around Ireland. Since 25 March 2019, adults receive a weekly allowance of €38.80, and children get €29.80.

