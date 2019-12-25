Charlie Flanagan asked OPW not to cull 20 Phoenix Park deer and to send them to Laois instead

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Charlie Flanagan attempted to save a number of deer in the Phoenix Park from being culled this year by asking the Office of Public Works (OPW) if they could be moved to the Midlands instead.

Flanagan asked Cabinet colleague Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, the junior minister with responsibility for the OPW, to ask whether up to 20 deer in the Dublin park could be relocated to Emo Court in Laois in April, rather than being shot by a state-hired sniper.

The OPW, which manages both the Phoenix Park and Emo Court, regularly pays marksmen to shoot wild fallow deer in the Dublin park to prevent overpopulation.

The culls are carried out as part of the OPW’s deer policy, which aims to manage the number of wild fallow deer living in the park.

The carcasses are removed from the park by an approved game dealer in a refrigerated vehicle after they are shot on a number of occasions throughout the year.

The culls are carried out in consultation with the Department of Agriculture and the School of Biology & Environmental Science at University College Dublin. However, they have attracted controversy in recent years, as TDs, animal rights groups and members of the public have called on the OPW to explore alternative methods to reduce the deer population.

Correspondence between Flanagan and Moran, released under the Freedom of Information Act, shows that the Minister for Justice explored the possibility of relocating some deer to Laois because of a shortage of the animals at Emo Court.

“The addition of deer to Emo Court would greatly improve the natural habitat and landscape,” wrote Flanagan, who represents the Laois-Offaly constituency.

However, Moran said the plan would be not possible amid concerns that the introduction of wild deer to Emo Court could interfere with the estate’s landscape.

He also told the Minister that the majority of the 250-acre estate was leased farmland, and that the remaining area would be too small to sustain a wild deer herd.

“As Emo Court is not enclosed, there would be concerns for the adverse impact that the introduction of wild deer might have on the surrounding woodlands…and the surrounding private farmland.”

Moran added that carrying out a live capture of deer in the Phoenix Park was not considered best practice for managing herds, and could be unsafe and impractical. Previous live capture Further correspondence also shows the extent to which the OPW has considered alternative methods to reduce the population of wild deer in the Phoenix Park.