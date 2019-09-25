This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'No stone will be left unturned': Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan visits Quinn staff

Flanagan said that “nobody is above the law” and said that he “acknowledged” the history of intimidation against QIH staff.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 3:00 PM
54 minutes ago 2,023 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4824370
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan visited members of the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) board this morning and heard first-hand about the violence and intimidation they have experienced.

Addressing the media at the Cross Border Organised Crime Conference outside Ballyconnell, Cavan, Flanagan said that he was able to update members of the executive team on what is being done to safeguard them. 

Flanagan said that “nobody is above the law” and said that he “acknowledged” the history of intimidation against QIH staff. 

He said: “I had an opportunity this morning to visit the headquarters of QIH. I met with executives and some of the directors. I heard first hand of their experience. I was pleased at having th opportunity of briefing them of the assurances that are necessary to preserve the rule of law.”

Flanagan added that what is that “an intensified investigation” is ongoing into the brutal assault of Kevin Lunney last Tuesday. He said that “no stone would be left unturned to bring these people to justice”. 

Kevin Lunney, the chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was effectively tortured before being left at Drumcoghill, Cornafean in Cavan. 

The businessman had his leg broken, some of his fingernails removed and his neck cut with a blade during the ordeal. 

Officers investigating the attack believe he was brought to a horsebox in the townland of Drombade, near Ballinagh in Cavan – around thirty minutes away from Lunney’s home. 

A number of Quinn executives who had previously been targeted have received safety updates and are also receiving protection from both gardaí and the PSNI. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

