Derry man found guilty of murdering ex-fiancée Charlotte Murray

A MAN HAS been found guilty of murdering his former fiancée, Charlotte Murray, who went missing seven years ago.

The 34-year-old woman went missing from her home in Dungannon, Co Tyrone between October and November 2012 and her body has never been found.

Today, her ex-fiancé, 48-year-old John Miller, was found guilty of her murder. The judge sentenced him to life in prison.

BBC reports the woman’s identical twin sister Denise read a statement outside court urging Miller to let the family know where her body is.

“We are now appealing to Mr Miller to do the decent thing, the honourable thing and let us know where Charlotte is so we can bring her home,” she said.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan welcomed Miller’s conviction for the murder.

“However Charlotte’s family still need to have her body home so they can give her a proper burial,” he said.

“They haven’t seen her for seven years and deserve to be allowed to say goodbye to her.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows where Charlotte’s body is to come forward and give the information to police so that we can return her to her family.”