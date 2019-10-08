This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Derry man found guilty of murdering ex-fiancée Charlotte Murray

The body of the 34-year-old woman, who went missing in 2012, has never been found.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 5:14 PM
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

A MAN HAS been found guilty of murdering his former fiancée, Charlotte Murray, who went missing seven years ago.

The 34-year-old woman went missing from her home in Dungannon, Co Tyrone between October and November 2012 and her body has never been found.

Today, her ex-fiancé, 48-year-old John Miller, was found guilty of her murder.  The judge sentenced him to life in prison. 

BBC reports the woman’s identical twin sister Denise read a statement outside court urging Miller to let the family know where her body is.

“We are now appealing to Mr Miller to do the decent thing, the honourable thing and let us know where Charlotte is so we can bring her home,” she said. 

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan welcomed Miller’s conviction for the murder. 

“However Charlotte’s family still need to have her body home so they can give her a proper burial,” he said.

“They haven’t seen her for seven years and deserve to be allowed to say goodbye to her.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows where Charlotte’s body is to come forward and give the information to police so that we can return her to her family.”

