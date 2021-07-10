#Open journalism No news is bad news

Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments

The development comes more than five years after a 2016 removal push focused on the Lee statue.

Image: PA
Image: PA

A CONFEDERATE MONUMENT that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville is set to come down today, the city announced.

Charlottesville said in a news release that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen Robert E Lee, as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, will be removed over the weekend.

Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks where the statues are located, the news release said.

As those plans emerged, the Lee monument became a rallying point for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.

Because of litigation and changes to a state law dealing with war memorials, the city had been unable to act until now.

Preparations around the parks will begin on Friday and include the installation of protective fencing, according to the news release.

The city said only the statuary will be removed for now. The stone bases will be left in place temporarily and removed later.

