Monday 20 November 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo A stock image of shoppers on Chatham Street and Grafton Street.
Dublin

Man arrested as elderly woman stabbed in 'random' attack near Grafton Street

The incident on Chatham Street involved a woman in her late 60s and saw a lone attacker stab her at 9.30pm on Thursday.
1.4k
0
11 minutes ago

AN ELDERLY WOMAN was stabbed in an apparent random incident in Dublin city centre this weekend, The Journal has learned. 

The incident on Chatham Street involved a woman in her late 60s and saw a lone attacker stab her at 9.30pm on Thursday.

Chatham Street is busy, mostly pedestrianised, route which connects Grafton Street to the general South William Street area.

Gardaí from Pearse Street and ambulance crews arrived rapidly to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries were described as serious but not life threatening. 

 Gardaí examined CCTV in the area and identified a suspect. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed he was arrested and interviewed and is due to appear in court in Dublin this morning. 

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
