Tuesday 6 October 2020
Checkpoints at 132 main roads - but no extra powers for gardaí to enforce Level 3 restrictions

Under Level 3, it will also be an offence to organise an event.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 3:00 PM
THERE WILL BE fixed garda checkpoints at 132 arterial roads across the country from when Level 3 restrictions kick in at midnight tonight.

The gardaí will be visible on road and checkpoints under Operation Fanacht.

However, at a press conference this afternoon, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that the gardaí will not have any new powers to restrict people’s movements.

When asked about whether there is confusion about Level 3, he told reporters: “I don’t think there’s any confusion in the message about what Level 3 is, what I’m saying today is Level 3 for us means the following actions. Part of that then are our checkpoints out on the roads.”

He added: “People will not be able to travel around the country. You will be restricted to your county, you should only go to your workplace if absolutely necessary, otherwise your journeys are going to be extremely difficult.”

Harris noted that gardaí “have plenty of policing powers” to maintain policing and fight crime.

On RTÉ News at One, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that under Level 3 it will be an offence to organise an event, and that other pre-existing legislation will support garda policing efforts. 

McEntee said that the garda approach will continue to be “engage, educate, encourage, and enforce”.

- Additional reporting by Aoife Barry

