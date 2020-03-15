Garda public order unit dispatched to 'unrest' in west Dublin involving up to 30 youths

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin are dealing with a serious incident involving “up to 30 youths” in the Cherry Orchard area.

Officers have received reports of a number of vans being burnt out. The public order unit has been dispatched.

A number of units are currently at the scene and are trying to apprehend the suspects.

Informed sources said up to 30 youths were involved in what they described as “serious unrest”.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and DFB are currently at the scene of two vans on fire in the Orchard Lawns area of Cherry Orchard. This was reported to Gardaí at approximately 8pm today. No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made currently.

“The Public Order Unit has been deployed to the area as a precaution.

“The blaze has been dealt with by DFB. A scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.”