Batch of cheese sold at Cork City Craft Fair recalled due to listeria fears

A BATCH OF cheese is being recalled due to fears that it could contain listeria.

JOD Food Products is recalling some its Old Irish Creamery Cheese Irish Cheddar with Chilli following detection of Listeria monocytogenes in the batch.

This batch of cheese was sold at Cork City Craft Fair between 24 and 26 November 2018. Samples were also available at the craft fair.

Symptoms of listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including pregnant women, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

Consumers have been warned not to eat the implicated batch of cheese. Those who may have already consumed it and are feeling unwell should seek medical advice.