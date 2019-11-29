Chef Gary Rhodes died of head injury, family confirms

TV CHEF GARY Rhodes died from bleeding between the skull and the brain, a statement from his family has revealed.

His family said they wanted to end “painful speculation” about the star’s death, aged 59, in Dubai.

Rhodes was working on a new TV series when he died, on Tuesday, and returned home after filming in a “happy mood”.

He collapsed at home and was rushed to hospital.

The family said in a statement: “In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie.

“After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma.

“At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time.”

Rhodes died from bleeding between the skull and the brain, usually caused by a head injury.

His death sparked tributes from fellow giants of the cooking world, including Jamie Oliver, Prue Leith, Gordon Ramsay, James Martin and Ainsley Harriott.

Great British Bake Off star Leith told the PA news agency: “Gary was the first rock star of cooking, making it cool for boys to cook.”

“Spiky haircut, tight trousers, full of energy. And a great chef,” the former Great British Menu judge said.

Oliver initially posted, on Instagram, that Rhodes had died in a “tragic fall” before deleting the message.

He later wrote: “Sadly, chef Gary Rhodes passed away. My heartfelt sympathies to his wife, kids, friends and family, sending love and thoughts.

“Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef.

“He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. Rest in peace Chef.”

Ramsay wrote on Twitter: “We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British cuisine on the map.”

Rhodes opened a large restaurant called Rhodes D7 on Capel Street in Dublin in 2006 which lasted for three years. The premises is currently a Brother Hubbard restaurant.

Rhodes was a successful chef from a young age and won his first Michelin star at age 26. He opened a number restaurants in London and the rest of the UK before expanding internationally.

His most well-known shows on television included MasterChef, Ready Steady Cook, Hell’s Kitchen, New British Classics and Rhodes Across China.

Rhodes was bestowed with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2006.