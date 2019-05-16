This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning sent back to jail for contempt of court, one week after being released

Manning refused to testify in a case against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 16 May 2019, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 7,361 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639069
Former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning with reporters before her court appearance today
Image: Cliff Owen/PA Images
Former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning with reporters before her court appearance today
Former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning with reporters before her court appearance today
Image: Cliff Owen/PA Images

US MILITARY WHISTLEBLOWER Chelsea Manning has been ordered to return to jail for refusing to testify in a case involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

A spokesman for Manning’s legal team said the former intelligence analyst had been remanded in custody by Judge Anthony Trenga for contempt of court after again refusing to provide testimony.

Manning, who spent seven years in military prisons for leaking US secrets to WikiLeaks in 2010 and then two more months in a Virginia jail this year on contempt charges, said before the hearing that she would refuse to testify again.

“I’m not going to comply with this grand jury,” she told journalists outside the Alexandria courthouse before today’s hearing.

According to The Washington Post, US District Court Judge Trenga sent Manning back to jail.

He also ordered a fine of $500 a day if she does not testify within 30 days, raising that to $1,000 a day if she does not testify within 60 days.

The newspaper quoted Manning as saying “the government cannot build a prison bad enough, cannot create a system worse than the idea that I would ever change my principles”.

She added: “I would rather starve to death than to change my opinions in this regard. I mean that quite literally.”

‘I got out’

The judge reportedly responded by telling Manning there was nothing dishonourable in discharging her responsibility as a US citizen.

Manning has accused the government of seeking to revive her original court martial case, saying prosecutors were unhappy over her 2017 pardon by president Barack Obama.

“The goal here is really to relitigate the court martial,” Manning said before the hearing. “They didn’t like the outcome: I got out.”

The 31 year-old was called early this year to testify to a grand jury – a panel investigating major crimes that operates in secrecy – about her work with Assange and WikiLeaks nine years ago.

But she said that the government was abusing the grand jury process and refused to testify, saying she had answered all the questions years before.

A judge found her in contempt and on 8 March and she was jailed indefinitely, before being released last week when the grand jury’s mandate expired.

Manning, whom supporters call a whistleblower, said the new grand jury case is meaningless since the Justice Department already unveiled its charges against Assange.

“The case doesn’t make sense, it’s very bananas,” she said. “Ultimately this is an attempt to place me back into confinement.”

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

Seven US states have tightened their abortion laws so far this year, including high-profile cases in Alabama and Georgia. Why is this happening now – and could abortion end up being restricted across the US? Or even banned? Sinead O’Carroll, Aoife Barry and Christine Bohan look for answers in the latest episode of The Explainer, our new podcast.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie