Emergency services dealing with chemical incident in Co Clare

The scene outside the River Lodge Health and Fitness centre.

EMERGENCY SERVICES IN Co Clare are dealing with a suspected chemical incident at a leisure centre this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 6.30am when the fire service received a call to the River Lodge Health and Fitness centre on the Gort Road in Ennis.

Three units of the fire brigade from Ennis responded to the incident along with an ambulance, rapid response advanced paramedic unit and gardaí.

While the leisure facility and swimming pool are located at the rear of a local hotel and close to a supermarket and residential properties, no persons have been evacuated.

The area has however been cordoned off while the fire service deals with the incident.

It’s understood that a basement where chemicals for the maintenance of the pool are stored has flooded.

Efforts are underway to pump water out of the basement before fire crews wearing specialist chemical protection suits can undertake a further investigation to see whether the chemicals have reacted with the water.

No further details on the incident are available however emergency services remain at the scene. No one has been injured.