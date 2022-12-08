Gardaí arrest sixth person over Cherry Orchard ramming incident

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a sixth person as part of the investigation into the ramming of a garda car in Cherry Orchard.

A young male has been detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“Gardaí investigating the endangerment of Gardaí and related incidents in the Cherry Orchard area on 19 September 2022 arrested a male juvenile this morning,” a garda statement said.

Video footage of the incident in September showed two cars driving at high speeds and performing hand brake turns in a residential area in front of a small crowd.

A garda car with flashing lights arrived on the scene and one of the cars rammed into the garda vehicle twice.

The investigation is still ongoing.