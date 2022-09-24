Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 11°C Saturday 24 September 2022
Cherry Orchard: Six homes searched in probe into patrol car ramming

Mobile phones and clothing were seized during the raids.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 11:21 AM
10 minutes ago 736 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5875321
The moment a car rammed a garda vehicle in Cherry Orchard on Monday.
Image: Social media video.
The moment a car rammed a garda vehicle in Cherry Orchard on Monday.
Image: Social media video.
The moment a car rammed a garda vehicle in Cherry Orchard on Monday.
Image: Social media video.

GARDAÍ SEARCHED SIX homes in Cherry Orchard this morning as part of an investigation into the ramming of a Garda patrol car in the Dublin suburb.

The police force said a number of mobile phones and items of clothing were seized for examination and analysis during the operation.

The ramming incident took place at around 7:30pm on Monday, after the Gardaí saw two cars driving erratically in the residential area of Ballyfermot.

It has since been widely condemned, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris describing it as “disgraceful”, while General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants (AGSI) labelling it a “shocking incident”.

Two gardaí who were in the car that was hit were subsequently off duty due to their injuries.

A statement from An Garda Siochána today said: “Six domestic residences were searched in the west Dublin area in the course of this mornings’ operation.

“A number of mobile phones and items of clothing were seized for examination and analysis. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

