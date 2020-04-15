US firefighters rescue lorry driver whose cab was dangling 70 feet over a river

The cab hung from the High Rise Bridge over the Elizabeth River, in Chesapeake, Virginia Source: Chesapeake Fire Dept/PA

FIREFIGHTERS IN THE US have rescued a lorry driver whose cab was dangling 70 feet over a river.

Wayne B Boone was left in the perilous position when heavy winds caused his vehicle to nearly blow off a bridge in Virginia.

A large gust of wind caused Boone to lose control of his lorry on Monday, according to Virginia State Police Sergeant Michelle Anaya.

He had to be pulled from his cab, which was dangling off the side of Interstate 64’s High Rise Bridge over the Elizabeth River, the Chesapeake Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

It said firefighters used a series of complex rope manoeuvres to reach the driver and pull him to safety as severe thunderstorms battered the area.

A fire department news release said Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.