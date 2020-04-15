This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
US firefighters rescue lorry driver whose cab was dangling 70 feet over a river

Wayne B Boone was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 2:48 PM
1 hour ago 9,317 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5075023

The cab hung from the High Rise Bridge over the Elizabeth River, in Chesapeake, Virginia Source: Chesapeake Fire Dept/PA

FIREFIGHTERS IN THE US have rescued a lorry driver whose cab was dangling 70 feet over a river.

Wayne B Boone was left in the perilous position when heavy winds caused his vehicle to nearly blow off a bridge in Virginia.

A large gust of wind caused Boone to lose control of his lorry on Monday, according to Virginia State Police Sergeant Michelle Anaya.

He had to be pulled from his cab, which was dangling off the side of Interstate 64’s High Rise Bridge over the Elizabeth River, the Chesapeake Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

Source: PA Images

It said firefighters used a series of complex rope manoeuvres to reach the driver and pull him to safety as severe thunderstorms battered the area.

A fire department news release said Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

