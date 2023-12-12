Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 12 December 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Sam Boal New Children's Hospital
Overspend

Additional €40m in capital funding approved for the new children's hospital

The hospital is expected to open to patients by summer 2025.
1
259
7 minutes ago

AN EXTRA €40m in funding has been signed off by Cabinet today towards to development of the new Children’s Hospital.

This will bring the total approved capital budget for the project to €1.473bn.

The hospital is now 92% complete according to the development board, with the first patients expected to be admitted by summer 2025 at the earliest

Over two years ago, in November 2021 the Government was advised that the new hospital could not be completed within the original sanctioned budget and would cost than initially budgeted.

A memo brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today requested Government approval for an increase to the previous sanctioned capital budget of €1.433bn to ensure the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) and the project can continue and are not in breach of public financial procedures.

This was approved by Cabinet.

The overall cost of the project has risen from an estimated €800 million in 2014, to €983 million in 2017, to €1.4 billion as of December 2019.

The original completion date in the tender document was August 2022. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     