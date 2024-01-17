Irish winger Chiedozie Ogbene fires Luton into FA Cup fourth round; Bristol City stun West Ham

FA Cup third round replay results

Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Luton Town

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 Brentford (AET)

Eastleigh 1-3 Newport County

Birmingham City 2-1 Hull City

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE FIRED Luton Town into the fourth round of the FA Cup and an all-Premier League clash with either Everton or Crystal Palace.

Luton had to come from behind to see off League One Bolton at the second attempt with a 2-1 win in Tuesday’s FA Cup third round replay at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Having held their Premier League opponents goalless nine days ago, Bolton stunned the Hatters when Dion Charles put them ahead 11 minutes in.

But Tahith Chong swiftly equalised before Ireland international Ogbene’s second-half goal proved decisive.

The decisive moment came on 57 minutes as Carlton Morris fired in a precise low cross from the left and Ogbene could hardly miss as he slammed home his first FA Cup goal.

At Ashton Gate, Bristol City landed an upset as they dumped 10-man West Ham out of the competition with a 1-0 win.

Tommy Conway’s equaliser at the London Stadium nine days earlier had set up this return tie and the 21-year-old striker was the Robins’ hero again as his early goal proved the difference.

West Ham, sixth in the Premier League, suffered further misery as Said Benrahma was sent off after 51 minutes for reacting stupidly to a strong challenge from Joe Williams.

Bristol City, 14th in the Sky Bet Championship, will again meet top-flight opposition in the fourth round should Nottingham Forest successfully negotiate their replay at Blackpool on Wednesday.

At Molineux, Nathan Collins was on the scoresheet for Brentford but it wasn’t enough to stop Wolves from setting up an FA Cup derby showdown with West Brom.

Matheus Cunha’s penalty sent Gary O’Neil’s side through to the fourth round as the hosts eventually sealed a 3-2 replay victory after extra time.

Wolves hit back through Nelson Semedo and Nathan Fraser in normal time after Collins and Neal Maupay twice gave the visitors the lead.

But Cunha’s extra-time spot kick booked a Black Country derby at the Hawthorns, the first in three years, on 28 January.

Meanwhile, League Two Newport County — managed by Dubliner Graham Coughlan — earned themselves a dream fourth-round tie at home to Manchester United.

Newport were 3-1 winners over non-league Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

Elsewhere, a stoppage-time goal from Koji Miyoshi earned Birmingham a 2-1 win over Hull.

The result gave Tony Mowbray his first victory since taking over as manager at St Andrew’s following the sacking of Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham had to come back from a goal down to win the tie after Jason Lokilo’s first goal for Hull put them ahead after 12 minutes.

Written by Press Association and posted on the42.ie