Friday 15 January 2021
'We are gravely concerned': Chief medical officers issue joint stay-at-home warning

Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Michael McBride said there is an “unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection” across Ireland.

By Press Association Friday 15 Jan 2021, 2:10 PM
Dr Michael McBride and Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Rollingnews.ie/PA Images
Image: Rollingnews.ie/PA Images

THE CHIEF MEDICAL officers from Northern Ireland and the Republic have issued a joint stay-at-home plea.

Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Michael McBride said they are “gravely concerned” about the “unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection” across the island.

The CMOs warned it is having a “significant impact” on the health of the population as well as the “safe functioning” of the healthcare systems.

The joint statement came today amid tension between the Stormont Executive and Irish Government over data sharing.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Republic was failing to share information on travellers arriving on the island.

Some 44 deaths and 4,928 further Covid-19 cases were confirmed across the island yesterday.

Hospitals on both sides of the border remain under pressure, with 1,846 Covid-19 patients in hospital in the Republic and 850 in NI.

McBride and Holohan said the number of people in hospital is likely to rise further.

“Unfortunately, due to the surge of infections we have experienced over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in mortality figures and our health systems have been placed under immense pressure,” they said.

We are likely to see ongoing increases in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and mortality in the weeks ahead.

Earlier, Translink announced a reduction in its cross-border train service in line with the latest lockdown restrictions.

Both chief medical officers strongly urged everyone to stay at home except for essential reasons, and to avoid all unnecessary journeys.

“Many of the patients admitted to hospital in January have been under the age of 65 years,” the CMOs said.

Covid-19 can affect us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home.

“Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help to save lives and avoid more preventable Covid-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare systems.

“We will continue to work together to protect public health across the island, as we have done throughout this pandemic, but we need everyone to play their part by staying at home and protecting themselves and their communities.”

