Boy airlifted to hospital in serious condition after two-car collision in Limerick

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are investigating after a child and a woman were seriously injured in a two-car collision in Limerick this afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore.

Both the woman – who suffered serious head injuries – and the boy were airlifted to Cork University Hospital, gardaí have said. The boy remains in a serious condition.

Another woman in her late 20s was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The road remains closed pending a full technical examination which will be conducted by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling at approximately 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, County Limerick, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have Dashcam Footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.