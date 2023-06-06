650,000 families to receive an additional €100 per child in benefit payments today

650,000 FAMILIES ARE to receive an additional €100 per child in child benefit payments today, as part of a Government package to help people cope with the rising cost of living.

The measure is with respect to over 1.2 million children, and it is a once-off bonus payment.

Parents who receive the back to school clothing and footwear allowance will also receive an additional €100 this summer.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced the increased payment, and said that it is in addition to €2.2 billion for cost of living supports in this year’s budget.

“Child Benefit is an extremely important income support that reaches hundreds of thousands of hardworking families.

“I’m deeply conscious of the difficulties families are facing right now in meeting their bills,” she said. Child Benefit is a monthly payment of €140. It is paid to families who qualify until a child is 16, and until 18 years-of-age when the child is still in full time education or has a disability. The Government agreed on a series of cost of living measures back in February. A €200 lump sum for social welfare recipients was also agreed on.

