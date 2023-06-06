Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 6 June 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Sasko Lazarov Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.
# Cost of Living
650,000 families to receive an additional €100 per child in benefit payments today
The additional payment is part of the Government’s package to help people with the cost of living.
4.6k
9
1 hour ago

650,000 FAMILIES ARE to receive an additional €100 per child in child benefit payments today, as part of a Government package to help people cope with the rising cost of living. 

The measure is with respect to over 1.2 million children, and it is a once-off bonus payment. 

Parents who receive the back to school clothing and footwear allowance will also receive an additional €100 this summer. 

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced the increased payment, and said that it is in addition to €2.2 billion for cost of living supports in this year’s budget. 

“Child Benefit is an extremely important income support that reaches hundreds of thousands of hardworking families.

“I’m deeply conscious of the difficulties families are facing right now in meeting their bills,” she said. 

Child Benefit is a monthly payment of €140. It is paid to families who qualify until a child is 16, and until 18 years-of-age when the child is still in full time education or has a disability. 

The Government agreed on a series of cost of living measures back in February. 

A €200 lump sum for social welfare recipients was also agreed on. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     